CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Entertainment News » Apple Books-Top-10

Apple Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 11/29/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline – 9781524761356 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. A Promised Land by Barack Obama – 9781524763183 – (Crown)

3. Deadly Cross by James Patterson – 9780316497992 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Return by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728567 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Awakening by Nora Roberts – 9781250272607 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Daylight by David Baldacci – 9781538761687 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly – 9780316498029 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Innocent by Harlan Coben – 9781101146736 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. War Lord by Bernard Cornwell – 9780062563255 – (Harper)

10. Buried in Secrets by Denise Grover Swank – 9781940562391 – (DGS)

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Tech News

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up