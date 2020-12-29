Apple Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 12/27/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. The Guest List by Lucy Foley – 9780062868954 – (William Morrow)

2. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – (Avon)

3. The Other Mrs. by Mary Kubica – 9781488099601 – (Park Row Books)

4. A Promised Land by Barack Obama – 9781524763183 – (Crown)

5. NYPD Red 6 by James Patterson & Marshall Karp – 9781538718636 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424037 – (Avon)

7. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. IQ by Joe Ide – 9780316267717 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Let It Be by Marie Force – 9781952793905 – (HTJB, Inc.)

10. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett – 9780525536970 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

