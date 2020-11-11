CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 2:55 PM

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Clanlands by Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, Diana Gabaldon (foreword), narrated by the authors (Hodder & Stoughton)

3. Tiny Habits by BJ Fogg, PhD, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. Unf—k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

5. The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy, narrated by the author (Folio Literary Management)

6. When You Find Me by P.J. Vernon, narrated by Amy McFadden & Bahni Turpin (Blackstone Publishing)

7. Kind of Hindu by Mindy Kaling, narrated by the author (Brilliance Audio)

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. Please Like Me (But Keep Away) by Mindy Kaling, narrated by the author (Brilliance Audio)

10. Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl, narrated by Simon Vance (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

Fiction

1. Fortune and Glory by Janet Evanovich, narrated by Lorelei King (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis, narrated by Amy Landon (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

3. The Best of Me by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

4. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

5. The Sentinel by Lee Child & Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

6. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

7. Hate by Tate James, narrated by Brooke Daniels & Lucas Webley (Silverton Agency)

8. Call Me Maybe by Cara Bastone, performed by Luci Christian & Neil Hellegers (Audible Originals)

9. Legacy of Lies by Robert Bailey, narrated by Eric G. Dove (Brilliance Audio)

10. Sorry I Missed You by Suzy Krause, narrated by Amanda Ronconi (Brilliance Audio)

