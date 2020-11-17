CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening with Wreaths Across America? | Howard Co. limits in-person gatherings | Latest coronavirus test results
McBride, Rankine among nominees for Carnegie literary medals

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 12:01 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — James McBride’s latest novel and nonfiction by poets Claudia Rankine and Natasha Trethewey are among the finalists for the Andrew Carnegie Medals for fiction and nonfiction.

The American Library Association announced Tuesday that McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” was a fiction nominee, along with Ayad Akhtar’s novel “Homeland Elegies” and an acclaimed debut novel, Megha Majumdar’s “A Burning.” The nonfiction finalists are Trethewey’s “Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir,” Rankine’s “Just Us,” which combines poetry, prose and photography, and Rebecca Giggs’ “Fathoms: The World in the Whale.”

Winners in each category will be receive $5,000, and will be announced Feb. 4, 2021. The awards are supported, in part, by a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

