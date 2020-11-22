List of winners at the 2020 American Music Awards

The Associated Press

A list of the winners at the 2020 American Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Artist of the year: Taylor Swift

— New artist of the year: Doja Cat

— Collaboration of the year: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift

— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Justin Bieber

— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS

— Favorite pop/rock song: Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

— Favorite pop/rock album: Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

— Favorite rap/hip-hop female artist: Nicki Minaj

— Favorite rap/hip-hop male artist: Juice WRLD

— Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

— Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Doja Cat

— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: The Weeknd

— Favorite soul/R&B song: The Weeknd, “Heartless”

— Favorite soul/R&B album: The Weeknd, “After Hours”

— Favorite country female artist: Maren Morris

— Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown

— Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

— Favorite country song: Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

— Favorite country album: Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

— Favorite female Latin artist: Becky G

— Favorite male Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Favorite Latin song: Karol G and Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

— Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

— Favorite alternative rock artist: twenty one pilots

— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Jonas Brothers

— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle

— Favorite electronic dance music artist: Lady Gaga

— Favorite social artist: BTS

— Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

— Favorite soundtrack: “Birds of Prey: The Album”

