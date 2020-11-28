CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 11:20 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; William McRaven, retired U.S. Navy admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci; retired Adm. Michael Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force; Dee Margo, mayor of El Paso, Texas; Mike Duggan, mayor of Detroit; David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program; Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Adm. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services Department official overseeing the nation’s coronavirus testing; Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff of Georgia; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Reps.-elect Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

“Fox News Sunday” — Govs. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — President Donald Trump.

