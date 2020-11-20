THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 6:57 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Ron Klain, chief of staff to President-elect Joe Biden; Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of the government’s coronavirus vaccine effort.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.; Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Slaoui.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump; CVS CEO Larry Merlo; Symone Sanders, adviser to Biden’s transition team.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Slaoui; Jen Psaki, adviser to Biden’s transition team; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; John Bolton, former national security adviser to Trump.

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

