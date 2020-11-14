CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 10:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Jon Ossoff, Democratic Senate candidate in Georgia; Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir; Dr. Atul Gawande, coronavirus adviser to President-elect Joe Biden; John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ron Klain, Biden’s incoming chief of staff; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Dr. Michael Osterholm, coronavirus adviser to Biden.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Preempted by coverage of the Masters golf tournament.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Raphael Warnock, Democratic Senate candidate in Georgia; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Legal analysts Kenneth Starr and Laurence Tribe.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies cut official time by 28% in 2019, per latest OPM data

Air Force Research Lab's new shop will focus on small things packing big punches in space

NOAA sets stage for 10-year network modernization with $300M AT&T task order

Agencies want to better leverage public-private partnerships for IoT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up