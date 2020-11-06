ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

November 6, 2020, 8:41 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

“Fox News Sunday” — To be announced.

