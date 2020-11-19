THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Brandi Carlile memoir ‘Broken Horses’ coming in April

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 2:28 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy winner Brandi Carlile has a memoir coming in April. Her publisher calls the book an “evocative and piercingly honest” journey through the life that has shaped her “very raw art.”

Crown announced Thursday that Carlile’s book is called “Broken Horses,” and that Carlile herself will read the audio edition. The 39-year-old singer-songwriter-instrumentalist is known for such songs as “The Story” and “The Joke” and for her album “By the Way, I Forgive You.”

According to Crown, Carlile will write about her “dysfunctional but loving family,” her years of “sleepless tours” and her collaborations with everyone from Elton John to Tanya Tucker.

