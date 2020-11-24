Apple-Movies-Top-10 The Associated Press

Apple TV app – Movies US charts: 1. The New Mutants 2. Unhinged 3. Iron Mask 4. My Cousin Vinny…

Apple TV app – Movies US charts: 1. The New Mutants 2. Unhinged 3. Iron Mask 4. My Cousin Vinny 5. A Rainy Day in New York 6. The Nest 7. The Personal History of David Copperfield 8. Mortal 9. Elf (2003) 10. Mulan (2020) Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent: 1. A Rainy Day in New York 2. The Nest 3. Embattled 4. Ava (2020) 5. Chick Fight 6. After We Collided 7. The Informer 8. The Tax Collector 9. Come Play 10. Always and Forever Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.