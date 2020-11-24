HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 11:48 AM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The New Mutants

2. Unhinged

3. Iron Mask

4. My Cousin Vinny

5. A Rainy Day in New York

6. The Nest

7. The Personal History of David Copperfield

8. Mortal

9. Elf (2003)

10. Mulan (2020)

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. A Rainy Day in New York

2. The Nest

3. Embattled

4. Ava (2020)

5. Chick Fight

6. After We Collided

7. The Informer

8. The Tax Collector

9. Come Play

10. Always and Forever

