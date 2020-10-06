CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. preparing for vaccination campaign | Barrett faces Senate despite virus | Latest test results in DC region
The top 10 movies on the Apple App Store

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 3:33 PM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Ava (2020)

2. Archive

3. The Secret: Dare to Dream

4. A Call To Spy

5. Alone

6. Then Came You

7. 2067

8. The King of Staten Island

9. Antebellum

10. Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Ava (2020)

2. Archive

3. The Secret: Dare to Dream

4. A Call To Spy

5. Alone

6. Then Came You

7. 2067

8. The Outpost

9. The Tax Collector

10. Uncle Tom

