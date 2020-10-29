ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Entertainment News » Judge Judy to move…

Judge Judy to move her gavel to streaming service IMDb TV

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 5:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Everyone’s going to streaming, including Judge Judy. The broadcast television staple’s next act will be with IMDb TV, Amazon’s free digital service.

Judith Sheindlin, whose long-running syndicated courtroom show “Judge Judy” will end production in 2021, will be dispensing her tart brand of justice on an exclusive show in the U.S. for IMDb TV, it was announced Thursday.

“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” Sheindlin said in a statement.

The title and debut date for the courtroom show weren’t announced.

It will “feature no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin’s signature adjudication style with a new array of cases, litigants and judgments,” according to the announcement.

IMDb, an online database for information about actors, film, TV and other entertainment platforms, launched its streaming service, now called IMDbTV, in January 2019. Previously released movies and TV shows including “Lincoln” and “Lost” are its staple, but it’s adding original content such as Sheindlin’s show.

The website is an ad-supported, no-fee companion to subscription-based Amazon Prime, with original fare that includes “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Utopia.”

The streaming competition has swelled with newcomers including Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock. That’s put a premium on stars and producers with successful track records who can be wooed away from traditional network and cable outlets.

Last March, Sheindlin said “Judge Judy,” which debuted in 1996, would end production in 2021. But the show will continue to air, through a two-year deal that CBS made with stations that currently carry “Judge Judy” to show reruns of the program.

The tough-talking former New York family court judge’s popularity made her the highest-paid personality in TV.

When Sheindlin announced her eventual departure from “Judge Judy” on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, she also said another show was ahead.

“If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop,” Sheindlin, 78, told DeGeneres.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

What it will take for agencies to implement Trump's federal hiring EO

USPS teams up with FBI to provide biometrics at 100 post offices

CIA cloud program awarded? CISA cyber program under protest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up