ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Home » Entertainment News » Jon Stewart will be…

Jon Stewart will be back in the host’s chair for Apple TV+

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Stewart is returning to TV, more than five years after bowing out as host of “The Daily Show” and with a new home at Apple TV+.

Stewart will host an hour-long, current affairs series that will explore topics of national interest as well as his advocacy work, the streaming service said Tuesday.

He has been a passionate supporter of military veterans and 9/11 first responders, last year pressing Congress to approve legislation to help the latter and their families. He and his wife, Tracey, are animal rights proponents.

The series is expected to debut in 2021 — so if Stewart wants to weigh in on a presidential race, as he relished doing on his long-running Comedy Central show, he’ll have to wait until the 2024 contest.

Each season of the show will have a companion podcast to “continue the discussion,” Apple TV+ said. The platform also has a deal with Stewart and his production company that gives it first shot at other projects.

Stewart, writer and director of the recent film “Irresistible” with Steve Carell and Rose Byrne, is also an executive producer for CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Stewart will be an executive producer along with host of his new Apple TV+ show, with the title yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News | TV News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

Defense Innovation Unit out to prove AI, automation can keep up with the speed of cyber

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up