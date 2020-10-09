CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. advises against trick-or-treating | Hidden WH staff face elevated virus risk | Latest test results in DC region
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

October 9, 2020, 6:06 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

CBS’ “Face the Nation”— Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Leonard Schleifer, president and CEO of Regeneron; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Ark.; Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law.

