ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Home » Entertainment News » Author of best-selling 'Maid'…

Author of best-selling ‘Maid’ takes on college in ‘Class’

The Associated Press

October 28, 2020, 11:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephanie Land, who shared her story of single parenthood and working life in the best-selling memoir “Maid,” is writing a book about the hard truths of college education.

One Signal Publishers announced Wednesday that Land’s “Class” would combine personal experience and reporting as it exposes “the outrageous cost, predatory practices, and discriminatory policies faced by Americans” who hope education will lead to security and prosperity. “Class” is scheduled to come out in 2022.

“When we think of economic insecurity we often think of the down and out,” Land said in a statement. “The reality is the way we go about educating our country leaves millions stretched to their limits, with almost of half of students wondering how they’ll find their next meal and even more than that drowning in debts they’ll owe for a lifetime.”

Land’s previous book, her first, was published in 2019 and was praised by former President Barack Obama among others. “Maid” is currently being adapted into a Netflix series.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Salary Council appointee resigns, calls Schedule F executive order a 'red line'

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

Now hiring: Fully remote federal employees?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up