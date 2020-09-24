CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

September 24, 2020, 12:04 PM

1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Blackout” by Candace Owens (Threshold Editions)

3. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)

4. “Total Power” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Miles (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

5. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

6. “Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland Books)

7. “The Home Edit Life” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (Clarkson Potter)

8. “Disloyal” by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse Publishing)

9. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little by Brown Books for Young Readers)

10. “Skinnytaste Meal Prep” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)

11. “Killing Crazy Horse” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co. )

12. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

13. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

15. “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars” by Christopher Paolini (Tor)

16. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

17. “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

18. “The Last Kids on Earth and the Skeleton Road” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)

19. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

20. “The Harbinger II: The Return” by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma Media)

21. “The Home Edit” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (Clarkson Potter)

22. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

23. “Doesn’t Hurt to Ask” by Trey Gowdy (Crown Forum)

24. “Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden” by Wizards of the Coast (Wizards of the Coast)

25. “All the Devils Are Here” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

