US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix) 2. “All the Devils Are Here” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)…

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

18. “The Lost Book of the White” by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu (Margaret K. McEldeerry Books)

16. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

12. “A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

4. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little by Brown Books for Young Readers)

2. “All the Devils Are Here” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.