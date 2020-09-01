The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store The Associated Press

Apple TV app – Movies US charts: 1. Bill & Ted Face The Music 2. The King of Staten Island 3. The Silencing 4. Bill & Ted's Excellent Triple Feature 5. Hard Kill 6. 42 7. Black Panther (2018) 8. The Tax Collector 9. Tesla 10. A Few Good Men Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent: 1. The Tax Collector 2. Tesla 3. The Outpost 4. The Rental 5. Marshall 6. Made In Italy 7. How to Build a Girl 8. Sputnik 9. Yes, God, Yes 10. The Secret: Dare to Dream