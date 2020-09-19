The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen.…

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; author Bob Woodward.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation”— Former President Bill Clinton; Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Clinton

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.