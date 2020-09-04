CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health experts see large Labor Day gatherings despite warnings | Bowser: No return to normal until kids are back in school | Latest coronavirus test results
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

September 4, 2020, 6:12 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose; Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

CBS’ “Face the Nation”— Mohamed el-Erian, Allianz’s chief economic adviser; David Rubenstein, co-executive chairman of the Carlyle Group.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris; Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.

“Fox News Sunday” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

