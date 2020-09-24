CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Entertainment News » David Letterman's 'My Next…

David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ set to return for Season 3 on Netflix

CNN

September 24, 2020, 10:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” will be back for Season 3 on Oct. 21, Netflix announced.

The guests set for the new season include Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle, and Lizzo. The premiere date for the current season had been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the show included President Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Tiffany Haddish, Howard Stern, and Kanye West, who discussed his mental health struggles and invited Letterman into his home to try on clothes.

The first two seasons featured six episodes each. The upcoming season will feature four episodes.

All four episodes will be available at once.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | Entertainment News | TV News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up