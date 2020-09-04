CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health experts see large Labor Day gatherings despite warnings | Bowser: No return to normal until kids are back in school | Latest coronavirus test results
Belgian singer and actress Annie Cordy dies, aged 92

The Associated Press

September 4, 2020, 4:35 PM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian singer and actress Annie Cordy, who recorded several popular hits and was made a baroness by King Albert II, has died, the government announced Friday. She was 92.

Cordy, born Leonie Correman, was one of the French-speaking world’s best-loved musical comedy performers.

“Annie Cordy was an accomplished artist whose humor and joie-de-vivre represented so well the Belgian spirit that we love so much,” Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Twitter. “She won over the hearts of many generations. She will be sorely missed. My sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.”

According to French media, Cordy died on Friday in southern France.

Cordy was born in Brussels in 1928 but made her name on the stage and in films after moving to Paris.

