Apple-Books-Top-10 for 8/30/20

The Associated Press

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 08/30/20 – Paid Books Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher 1. Midnight…

Listen now to WTOP News

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 08/30/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer – 9780316592253 – (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

2. Thick as Thieves by Sandra Brown – 9781538751916 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen – 9781524733469 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Hoax by Brian Stelter – 9781982142469 – (AtriaOne Signal Publishers)

5. The Guest List by Lucy Foley – 9780062868954 – (William Morrow)

6. Emerald Blaze by Ilona Andrews – 9780062878373 – (Avon)

7. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett – 9780525536970 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Shielding Kinley by Susan Stoker – 9781644990315 – (Stoker Aces Protduction, LLC)

9. The Perfect Alibi (A Jessie Hunt Psychological Suspense Thriller—Book Eight) by Blake Pierce – 9781094371368 – (Blake Pierce)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.