6 emerging women writers receive $30,000 Rona Jaffe Awards

The Associated Press

September 15, 2020, 2:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —

Fiction writers Mari Christmas and Yalitza Ferreras and poets Elisa Gonzalez and Charleen McClure are among six winners of Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Awards, $30,000 prizes for emerging women authors.

Other winners announced Tuesday were nonfiction writer Hannah Bae and poet Temim Fruchter.

All six will be featured Thursday in a virtual reading hosted by New York University.

The awards are named for the late novelist Rona Jaffe, who started the program in 1995. Previous winners include Eula Biss, Lan Samantha Chang and former U.S. poet laureate Tracy K. Smith.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

