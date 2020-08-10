CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC says infection rates in children 'steadily increasing' | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
Will Forte to bring parody ‘MacGruber’ to Peacock service

The Associated Press

August 10, 2020, 2:35 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — “MacGruber,” a parody skit on “Saturday Night Live” that became a movie, is coming back to the small screen.

The NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock said Monday that Will Forte will once again play the mullet-haired hero for a new half-hour series.

Peacock said the series will follow MacGruber after rotting in prison for a decade as he hunts down a mysterious villain from his past.

The “MacGyver” parody series will use the 2010 film adaptation as a jumping off point. That portrayed MacGruber as a soldier of fortune who is supposedly a whiz at defusing bombs. The film also starred Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe and Val Kilmer.

The film “MacGruber” helped Forte transition from “Saturday Night Live.” While a box-office disappointment, earning just $8.5 million, the absurdist comedy has its cult adherents.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

