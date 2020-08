US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

1. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Littleby Brown Books for Young Readers) 2. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity…

Listen now to WTOP News

1. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Littleby Brown Books for Young Readers)

2. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity (Threshold Editions)

3. “Finding Freedom” by Omid Scobieby Carolyn Durand (Dey Street Books)

4. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “The Midwife Murders” by James Pattersonby Richard DiLallo (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Choppy Water” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

10. “A Private Cathedral” by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

12. “Save Her Soul” by Lisa Regan (Bookouture )

13. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

14. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

15. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)

16. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic)

17. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

18. “Publication Manual of the American Psychological Associationby American Psychological Association” (American

Psychological Association )

19. “Burn After Writing” by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

20. “I Promise” by LeBron James;art by Nina Mata (HarperCollins)

21. “Evil Geniuses” by Kurt Anderson (Random House)

22. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Littleby Brown)

23. “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

24. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

25. “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds; Ibram X. Kendi (Littleby Brown Books for Young Readers)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.