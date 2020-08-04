US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 08/02/20 – Paid Books 1. Deadlock by Catherine Coulter 2. Near Dark by Brad…

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

3. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.