CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's contact tracers to start home visits | Metro returns to pre-COVID schedule | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Entertainment News » Trump lip-sync star Sarah…

Trump lip-sync star Sarah Cooper gets Netflix special

The Associated Press

August 12, 2020, 1:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sarah Cooper, whose lip-sync parodies of President Donald Trump are an online sensation, is coming to Netflix with a variety special.

“Everything’s Fine,” starring the writer and comedian, will debut this fall, the streaming service said Wednesday.

Cooper is working with heavyweight talent on the special: Maya Rudolph is the executive producer and Nastasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) is directing.

The show will include “vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” Netflix said, with guest performers taking part in short interviews, sketches and “more shenanigans.”

In her early Trump satiric video, “How to Medical,” an expressive Cooper silently mouthed along to the president’s musings about the possibilities of sunlight and disinfectant as coronavirus antidotes.

Cooper’s comedic how-to books include “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” and “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up