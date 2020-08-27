MSNBC tweaks Trump by inviting niece Mary to convention show

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC is making its final night of Republican convention coverage a family occasion for President Donald…

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC is making its final night of Republican convention coverage a family occasion for President Donald Trump, but not in a way that he’s likely to enjoy.

The left-leaning cable network says it will feature Trump’s niece Mary as a guest, on the night Trump brings the convention to a close by accepting the Republican nomination for another four years in the White House.

Mary Trump authored the summer bestseller, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

The Nielsen company estimated that 17.3 million people watched television coverage of the convention’s third night on Wednesday, where Vice President Mike Pence was the featured speaker.

On the same night of the Democratic convention last week, Nielsen said 22.8 million people were watching. Former President Barack Obama and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke on the corresponding night of the Democrats’ program.

Democrats have outdrawn Republicans on two of the three nights of the conventions.

