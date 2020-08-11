CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region ‘not out of the woods yet,' experts say | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Entertainment News » Fox news, business cable…

Fox news, business cable channels to stream internationally

The Associated Press

August 11, 2020, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Fox News and Fox Business channels are going international.

A digital streaming service with the pair will launch in Mexico on Aug. 20, expanding to Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom on Sept. 17, Fox News Media said Tuesday.

Fox News International will be available in 20 countries by the end of 2020, the Fox Corp.-owned company said.

Along with live streams of the news and business channels, the service will include an on-demand catalog of 20-plus shows including top-rated cable news programs “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and, among business programs, “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.”

The service, which comes with a $6.99 monthly price tag, will be available on devices including smart phones and Apple TV, with Amazon Fire TV and Roku to follow.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up