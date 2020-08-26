CORONAVIRUS NEWS: High-risk DC residents may get free testing | Melania Trump reassures virus sufferers | Latest coronavirus test results
`Comedy in Color’ audiobook coming out Sept. 29

The Associated Press

August 26, 2020, 8:31 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Comedy in Color” standup franchise will soon be expanded to audiobooks.

Simon & Schuster Audio and Laugh Out Loud announced Wednesday that “Laugh Out Loud Presents Comedy in Color, Volume 1” will go on sale Sept. 29. The host is Lil Rel Howery of “Get Out” fame, who said in a statement that he hoped to take listeners “on a hilarious ride with a diverse set of comedians who got jokes.”

Comedians featured will include Chris Distefano, Aida Rodriguez, Vir Das, Ronny Chieng and Nate Bargatze.

Laugh Out Loud is an entertainment company founded by Kevin Hart.

