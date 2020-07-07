CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 12:37 PM

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 07/05/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan – 9780385546287 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316420051 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Legacy by Helen Hardt – 9781642632231 – (Waterhouse Press)

4. The Last Flight by Julie Clark – 9781728215730 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett – 9780525536970 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Guest List by Lucy Foley – 9780062868954 – (William Morrow)

7. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo – 9780807047422 – (Beacon Press)

8. One Foot in the Grave by Denise Grover Swank – No ISBN Available – (DGS)

9. The Liar’s Wife by Samantha Hayes – 9781786816689 – (Bookouture)

10. The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton – 9781982148058 – (Simon & Schuster)

