McElroys writing book about how you, too, can have a podcast

The Associated Press

July 20, 2020, 4:59 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Podcasters Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy would like to welcome you to the club.

The siblings known for “My Brother, My Brother and Me” and “The Adventure Zone” have a deal with Harper Perennial for “Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You),” the publisher announced Monday. The brothers take turns writing chapters, although not without interruptions from a family member.

According to the publisher, the book “walks readers through the process of turning an idea into ear-candy, sharing their expertise on everything from deciding on an effective name (definitely not something like ‘My Brother, My Brother and Me’), what type of microphone to use (definitely not the one from the video game Rock Band), to making lots and lots of money (spoiler: you probably won’t).”

This story corrects the title of the podcast, “Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You).

