Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a new book set for fall, ‘Trust’

The Associated Press

July 8, 2020, 8:00 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s next book has a unifying message.

Liveright Publishing announced Wednesday that the former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor had written “Trust: America’s Best Chance,” scheduled for release Oct. 6. According to Liveright, the book combines history and personal reflections in an “urgent and soul-searching” exploration into creating a stronger democracy.

“In order for our country to move forward in the years ahead, it will be more important than ever to build trust — trust in our institutions and leaders, trust in each other, and trust around the world in America itself,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “Now is a time to consider the foundational role trust plays in our democracy, and what it will take to build the trust we’ll need to recover and to advance as a country.”

Buttigieg’s previous book, the memoir “Shortest Way Home” was a bestseller which sold more than 100,000 copies as he became a national figure during his presidential run. His new work arrives a month after the release of “I Have Something to Tell You,” a memoir by his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

