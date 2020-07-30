CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Conservative commentator Eric Metaxas works on memoir

The Associated Press

July 30, 2020, 9:39 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative author, commentator and radio host Eric Metaxas is working on a pair of books, including a memoir about his youth and conversion to Christianity.

Salem Books announced Thursday that Metaxas’ “Fish Out of Water” will be published in February. A second book, in which he challenges the rise of secular culture since the 1960s, will be released in Fall 2021. It is currently untitled.

Metaxas, 57, has written dozens of books, from children’s stories to a biography of Martin Luther to the bestselling “Miracles.” His radio program, “The Eric Metaxas Show,” airs on the Salem Radio Network.

