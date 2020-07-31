CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. concerned about large gatherings | DCPS to have all-virtual start | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Entertainment News » Bryan Cranston recovers from…

Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma

The Associated Press

July 31, 2020, 3:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and has donated his plasma because it contains antibodies.

The actor best known for playing Walter White on AMC’s “Breaking Bad” made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Cranston, 64, did not say exactly when he got infected with the new coronavirus, but indicated that it was “quite early on” in the pandemic. He had mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in his chest and loss of taste and smell, according to the post.

“I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus,” he wrote.

Cranston recorded himself inside UCLA Blood & Platelet Center in Los Angeles making the plasma donation. He said the process took about an hour, during which he watched “A Face in the Crowd” starring Andy Griffith and Patricia Neal.

Cranston urged his followers to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up