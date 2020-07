Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

1. “Too Much and Never Enough″ by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

2. ″Near Dark″ by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

3. ″How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps″ by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

4. ″The Answer Is . . . Reflections on My Life″ by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster)

5. ″White Fragility″ by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)

6. ″The Order″ by Daniel Silva (Harper)

7. ″Where the Crawdads Sing″ by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. ″The Guest List″ by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

9. ″How to Be an Antiracist″ byIbram X. Kendi (One World)

10. ″The Vanishing Half″ by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

11. ″28 Summers″ by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

12. ″The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes″ by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic)

13. ″On Tyranny″ by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan Books)

14. ″Untamed″ by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

15. ″The Room Where It Happened″ by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)

16. ″Axiom’s End″ by Lindsay Ellis (St. Martin’s Press)

17. ″Dungeons & Dragons: Mythic Odysseys of Theros″ by Wizards of the Coast (Wizards of the Coast)

18. ″Avatar, The Last Airbender: The Shadow of Kyoshi″ by F.C. Yee (Amulet Books)

19. ″Then She Was Gone″ by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

20. ″American Dirt″ by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

21. ″1984″ by George Orwell (Signet Classic)

22. ″The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book″ by Eric Carle (Philomel)

23. ″Peace Talks″ by Jim Butcher (Ace)

24. ″When We Believed in Mermaids″ by Barbara O’Neal (Lake Union)

25. ″Deadly Touch″ by Heather Graham (Harlequin MIRA)

