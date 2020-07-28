CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Georgetown U. to have virtual fall start | Virus misinformation is a problem | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

July 28, 2020, 11:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The Outpost

2. The Rental

3. Trolls World Tour

4. The Invisible Man (2020)

5. Bad Boys for Life

6. The High Note

7. A Nice Girl Like You

8. Archive

9. The Gentlemen

10. John Lewis: Good Trouble

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Outpost

2. The Rental

3. The High Note

4. A Nice Girl Like You

5. Archive

6. John Lewis: Good Trouble

7. Rad

8. Vivarium

9. First Cow

10. Relic

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up