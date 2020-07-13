CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths begin to rise as new cases surge | Smithsonian offers virtual activities | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Entertainment News » Andre Aciman, Tayari Jones…

Andre Aciman, Tayari Jones releasing audio-only stories

The Associated Press

July 13, 2020, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — New fiction from Andre Aciman, Tayari Jones and Rufi Thorpe will be available this summer as audiobooks only.

The producer-distributor Audible announced Monday that Jones’ “Half Light” and Aciman’s “The Gentleman from Peru” will be among five original stories going on sale in August. The others are “The Getaway,” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen; Courtney Maum’s “This is Not Your Fault,” which tells of a couple divorcing during the current pandemic; and Thorpe’s “Everyone’s Happy.”

Narrators include Bahni Turpin, who has performed the audio editions of “The Hate U Give” and “The Underground Railroad,” for “Half Light,” and “House of Cards” star Kate Mara for “The Getaway.”

Michael Lewis, Jeffery Deaver and Robert Caro are among the many other writers who in recent years have released works exclusively for audio, one of publishing’s fastest growing markets.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up