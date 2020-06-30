US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 06/28/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton – 9781982148058 – (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Last Flight by Julie Clark – 9781728215730 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

3. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316420051 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo – 9780807047422 – (Beacon Press)

5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett – 9780525536970 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Guest List by Lucy Foley – 9780062868954 – (William Morrow)

7. The Summer House by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9780316539562 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. All My Loving by Marie Force – 9781950654963 – (HTJB, Inc.)

9. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi – 9780525509295 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Why Men Love Bitches by Sherry Argov – 9781605501550 – (Adams Media)

