US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 06/21/20 – Paid Books

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 06/21/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316420051 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo – 9780807047422 – (Beacon Press)

3. The Dare by Elle Kennedy – 9781777112127 – (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

4. The Summer House by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9780316539562 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Why Men Love Bitches by Sherry Argov – 9781605501550 – (Adams Media)

6. The Guest List by Lucy Foley – 9780062868954 – (William Morrow)

7. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi – 9780525509295 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Walk the Wire by David Baldacci – 9781538761502 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Deacon King Kong by James McBride – 9780735216747 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett – 9780525536970 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

