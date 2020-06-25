CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 test results in DC, Md. and Va. | MCPS announces plans for fall classes | In-school or distance learning? Loudoun parents can choose
Home » Entertainment News » Bialik and Batman: Actor…

Bialik and Batman: Actor teams up with DC for science book

The Associated Press

June 25, 2020, 1:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Big Bang Theory” actor Mayim Bialik is teaming with DC Entertainment on a project that joins superhero power to the power of science.

DC Entertainment announced Thursday that Bialik will collaborate with popular comic writers and illustrators on a story collection that features Batman, Superman, the Flash and others in search of such mysteries such as why polar ice melts and what can be found at the bottom of the sea.

“Flash Facts” will come out in February and provide “a helpful bridge between the S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) lessons taught inside the classroom and how these principles affect our everyday lives,” DC announced.

Bialik herself is a neuroscientist and author whose previous books include “Beyond the Sling” and “Girling Up.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up