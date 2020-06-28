A list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards The Associated Press

A list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards, which aired virtually Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic. ____ — Video of the year: DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher” — Best female R&B/pop artist: Lizzo — Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown — Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion — Best male hip-hop artist: DaBaby — Best new artist: Roddy Ricch — Best group: Migos — Best collaboration: Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance” — Album of the year: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” — Humanitarian award: Beyoncé — Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me” — Best actress: Issa Rae — Best actor: Michael B. Jordan — Best movie: “Queen & Slim” — Youngstars award: Marsai Martin — Sportswoman of the year: Simone Biles — Sportsman of the year: LeBron James — BET HER award: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, “Brown Skin Girl” — Video director of the year: Teyana Taylor — Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria) — Viewer’s choice: Best new international act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe) Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

