US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

May 5, 2020, 12:46 PM

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Camino Winds by John Grisham – 9780385545945 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Walk the Wire by David Baldacci – 9781538761502 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The 20th Victim by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316494953 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Relationship Goals by Michael Todd – 9780593192580 – (The Crown Publishing Group)

5. The Wedding Dress by Danielle Steel – 9780399179600 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Normal People by Sally Rooney – 9781984822192 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Backlash by Brad Thor – 9781982104054 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. If It Bleeds by Stephen King – 9781982137991 – (Scribner)

