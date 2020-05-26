Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

May 26, 2020, 12:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. SCOOB!

2. Bad Boys for Life

3. Emma.

4. Jumanji: The Next Level

5. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

6. Sonic The Hedgehog

7. The Gentlemen

8. Bloodshot

9. Capone

10. Midway

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Capone

2. Uncut Gems

3. Blood and Money

4. The Trip to Greece

5. I Still Believe

6. Military Wives

7. Last Moment of Clarity

8. Snowpiercer

9. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

10. Inheritance

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up