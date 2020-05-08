Spike Lee made an emotional 3-minute film dedicated to New York City

Spike Lee has created a beautiful tribute to New York City . Titled “NEW YORK NEW YORK,” the director posted…

Spike Lee has created a beautiful tribute to New York City .

Titled “NEW YORK NEW YORK,” the director posted the short film Thursday, writing that it was dedicated to the people living and working in the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My Short Film-NEW YORK NEW YORK Is A Love Letter To It’s People,” Lee wrote. “Plain And Simple. Special Love Shout To Ms. TINA SINATRA, SONY/ATV,KERWIN DEVONISH (Camera), ADAM GOODE (Editor), TIM STACKER And KODAK For The Super 8 Film And Cameras.”

The visuals are set to Frank Sinatra’s classic, “New York, New York” and cover famous New York institutions like Coney Island’s Wonder Wheel and Yankee Stadium.

Lee also captured the city on pause, with people walking while wearing masks and nurses and doctors in scrubs outside city hospitals.

He ends the film with The Empire State Building in red in support of health care workers across the city.