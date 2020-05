‘Riverdale’ creator reveals season 5 will feature a time jump to the future

The teens of “Riverdale” will be all grown up when the show returns for season five. The CW drama will…

The CW drama will time-jump early on in the upcoming season, the show’s creator tells TVLine.

“We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump,” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told the publication, adding, “and of course, usually time jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end.”

The show’s fourth season was forced to end early due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the story line planned for then will now serve as the first few episodes of the new season.

“So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump … after those three episodes,” Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine.

As for the exact ages the gang will be, the series will skip the college years and feature the cast as young adults.

Back in March, the show halted production due to a team member undergoing evaluation for the coronavirus.

“We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19,” a rep for Warner Bros. told CNN at the time. “The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.”