NSYNC gives Lance Bass a virtual birthday surprise

Former band members Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez joined Bass on Zoom to celebrate his 41st birthday. Justin Timberlake was the only band member missing.

“Holy hell! I thought releasing @jax.justaddx was going to be the extent of my bday celebrations,” Bass wrote on Instagram. “But boy was I wrong!! My loved ones made it so special. I’m still in shock.”

Bass also said he received six birthday cakes and “enough food sent over to feed an army” in honor of his special day.

“And to top it off Michael through me a surprise virtual bday party with some of my favorite people!” Bass added in the Instagram caption, tagging and thanking those who participated in his celebration. “Here’s a sample of how it all went down. Thank you to everyone who made this weird birthday the best ever!”

Fatone also shared a birthday message for Bass on his own personal Instagram page.

“Happy bday to @lancebass !!” he wrote on Instagram. “Here is a throwback pic I took when he was straight? You be the judge. If he wasn’t it Nsync he prob would of been one of Exotic Joe’s lover . Love ya brother,” he wrote.