Nick Cordero is awake, his wife has announced

After weeks of being unconscious during his battle with Covid-19, Broadway actor Nick Cordero is awake his wife announced Tuesday.

Amanda Kloots posted an update about her husband’s condition on her Instagram Stories as she held her and Cordero’s infant son Elvis.

“He is awake,” she said. “We did it.”

A viral hashtag campaign, #WakeUpNick, had sprung up on social media to support Cordero as he recovered.

Kloots has been posting about her Tony-nominated actor husband who she has said is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Cordero was up for a Tony in 2014 for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway.”

According to his wife, Cordero spent some time on a ventilator, has battled multiple Covid-19 complications and last month had to have his leg amputated.

On Tuesday Kloots posted that her husband is very weak, but making progress.

“Even closing his eyes, takes it out of him,” she said. “They’re waiting for him to regain strength, of course, time and recovery will help with that and then eventually PT will help him get stronger.”

Earlier this month she offered some good news in that, even with a low blood count, tests showed her 41-year-old husband was not bleeding internally. Yet on another front the news was not great.

“However, we did learn that due to COVID Nick’s lungs are severely damaged,” she said. “To look almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years they said. They are that damaged.”

Cordero was initially hospitalized in March.